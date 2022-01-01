Extension to planning granted for long-running housing plans

Axis Construction had applied to extend the planning permission for plans to build 58 houses at Lurganboy
Donegal County Council has granted an application to extend the duration of long-running plans for a major housing development in Donegal Town.
Axis Construction had applied to extend the planning permission for plans to build 58 houses at Lurganboy. The company is the third applicant to make an application on the site.
Permission for the development had originally been granted to a different applicant in 2007. Planners have extended the planning permission until December 2023 with no conditions attached.
