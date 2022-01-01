Radio presenter hopeful work on mica-affected home will be successful

A well-known Donegal radio presenter has spoken of his relief after work to replace the whole outside of his mica-affected home was completed just before Christmas.

Keith Fletcher, a presenter with Highland Radio, said the restoration of their Letterkenny home was the best Christmas present the family could have received.

Work to replace the outer leaf on the Killylastin home began in July and was completed just before Christmas.

The house was built in 2005 and mica was discovered in 2020, with a presence of 24% in the blocks.

The house had shown no cracks inside, Mr Fletcher said, allowing outer leaf replacement to be a feasible option.

While such work has been carried out under the mica scheme in Inishowen, Mr Fletcher believes their home is one of the first in the Letterkenny area to have the outer leaf replaced under the defective blocks scheme.

‘More by accident than design’

Mr Fletcher, who lives at the home with his wife Catherine and children Caitlin and Kian, said the use of foil-backed insulation -“which was more by accident than design” - seems to have kept moisture away from the internal blocks and this allowed the outer leaf to be replaced, as opposed to full demolition.

The work has been carried out under the original defective blocks scheme. Mr Fletcher said that while the replacement of the outer leaf has not worked in some mica-affected homes, he is hopeful that the work, which involved the construction of a concrete ring beam around the foundations, will be successful.

He said the work involved the replacement of blocks from the foundation up to the roof, which increases the chances of success.

“This is what was recommended by the engineer,” he said, but it was the only option open to him as he could not have afforded the demolition and rebuilding of the home under the mica scheme.

The work was carried out by Letterkenny builder Damian McCauley who has done similar work on other properties. While it was noisy and disruptive, the work did not mean the family had to move out.

“If you are doing an outer leaf you have to go right down to the foundations,” he said.

“There are two distinctive types of people in the mica scheme. Those that will get away with the outer leaf [replacement] and those that will have to knock their house down.”

While the work caused major disruption to the family, everything was back just before Christmas and the family are delighted with the results.

“I am over the moon. I feel like I got a better house than what I had.”

New scheme

He said he believes that he can get the 10% he paid for the work back under the new scheme. If the work proves to have been not successful, he says the new scheme should allow him to reapply for a grant.

“I am hopeful that there will not be problems down the line, but I am reassured that if there are problems down the line, the Government have it covered.”

Mr Fletcher, who has been a presenter with Highland Radio since the station’s foundation, said he hoped his story could show people that there are positive stories about the resolution of mica in homes.

“People hear me on the radio and they think you are insulated from what is happening in real life, but we do have real-life struggles going on as well,” he said.