Large rise in Covid-19 cases at Letterkenny hospital

Letterkenny University Hospital has seen a large rise in the amount of patients being treated for Covid-19.

The latest figures from the HSE show that there are 48 patients in LUH receiving Covid-19 treatment.

It is the largest amount in a hospital outside of Dublin. Only Tallaght (57), Beaumont (51) and the Mater (49) hospitals have more Covid-19 patients.

Three patients are in LUH’s intensive care unit with Covid-19.

In 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 cases among patients at LUH has increased by eight.

In the last week, the number has more than doubled. On Christmas Day, there were 19 Covid-19 patients in LUH.

Staff at LUH are also dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in the hospital.

LUH has postponed a number of elective procedures in order to redeploy staff to support essential emergency care. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

All day surgeries due to take pace this week have been postponed. All routine inpatient surgeries scheduled for next week have also been postponed.

A spokesperson for the Saolta University Health Care Group said: “Time sensitive, urgent cases will proceed when it is safe to do them. The situation is being kept under constant review.

“Out-patient services, ambulatory gynaecology, endoscopy and other non-theatre day cases will proceed.

“The hospital regrets that patients are having their procedures postponed and would like to apologise for the delays.”



