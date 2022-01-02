Michael Murphy meets his match: Couple announce engagement

Annie Keeney and Michael Murphy have announced their engagement
Donegal captain Michael Murphy has finally found his match!
Murphy and his girlfriend Annie Keeney got engaged on Christmas Day.
Annie confirmed the news on Instagram.
Showing off her sparkle, she wrote: “He asked… I laughed and said “no way!?” A lovely Christmas Day surprise”.
Residents close to the quarry objected to the application raising concerns about the unsuitability of local roads for heavy goods vehicles
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.