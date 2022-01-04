Status yellow weather warning issued for low temperatures and ice

Met Éireann says Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will see widespread sharp frost with icy stretches
A status yellow weather warning for low temperatures and ice has been issued for Ireland.
Met Éireann says Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will see widespread sharp frost with icy stretches and lowest temperatures of -3 degrees in many areas which may lead to some travel disruption.
The warning will be in place from 7pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.
