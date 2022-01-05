Warning for snow, ice and thunderstorms bringing ‘hazardous travelling conditions’  

Met Éireann says wintry showers and ice will lead to hazardous travelling conditions
Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for snow and ice across the country on Thursday and Friday.
The forecaster says there will be scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, along with icy stretches, on Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning.
The wintry showers and ice will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts. Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Met Éireann is also warning that isolated thunderstorms will occur.
The warning will be in place from 4pm on Thursday to 11am on Friday.
