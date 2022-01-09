Search

09 Jan 2022

Eircom appeals decision to refuse planning permission for communications tower in centre of Donegal village

Planners say 18-metre mast would have ‘unacceptable visual impact’

An Bord Pleanala

Eircom has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the refusal of planning for a telecommunications tower in the centre of Muff

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Communications company Eircom has lodged an appeal against a decision to refuse permission plans to build a telecommunications tower in the centre of a Donegal village.
Plans for an 18-metre tower carrying telecommunications antenna, dishes and associated equipment at the Eir exchange, Main Street, Muff, were refused by Donegal County Council in November.
Planners ruled that the size and design of the development in a visually prominent location in the center of the village would "have an unacceptable visual impact and would adversely affect the visual amenities of the area".

READ MORE: Hopes that town centre derelict buildings can help alleviate housing shortage in Donegal

An objection was lodged against the proposed development by developer WP Kearns Ltd. Objections included that the mast would impact on adjoining grounds which the company owns and that it would impact on the North West Greenway in the village.
Planners said it would appear that there are more suitable sites in the village for the tower but that it would not have "any significant detrimental impact" on the greenway.
A decision from An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is due to be made in early May.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media