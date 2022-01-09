Eircom appeals decision to refuse planning permission for communications tower in centre of Donegal village

Eircom has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the refusal of planning for a telecommunications tower in the centre of Muff
Plans for an 18-metre tower carrying telecommunications antenna, dishes and associated equipment at the Eir exchange, Main Street, Muff, were refused by Donegal County Council in November.
Planners ruled that the size and design of the development in a visually prominent location in the center of the village would "have an unacceptable visual impact and would adversely affect the visual amenities of the area".
An objection was lodged against the proposed development by developer WP Kearns Ltd. Objections included that the mast would impact on adjoining grounds which the company owns and that it would impact on the North West Greenway in the village.
Planners said it would appear that there are more suitable sites in the village for the tower but that it would not have "any significant detrimental impact" on the greenway.
A decision from An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is due to be made in early May.
