Donegal Gardaí issue warning after latest motoring arrests

Garda car
Donegal Gardaí have urged motorists in the county to be more responsible.
The latest warning from the force in Donegal comes after further arrests over the weekend.
On Saturday night, Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit assisted Gardaí from Ballybofey Garda Station in arresting two people on suspicion of drink driving.
Buncrana Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks in the Burnfoot area on Sunday and they issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice to a driver who was detected travelling at 115km/h in an area which there is a 80km/h speed limit.
“Let's all make a resolution to make responsible decisions where road safety is concerned in 2022,” a Garda spokesperson said.
“2022 is underway and unfortunately it would appear that the same type of road traffic related offences are continuing on the roads. Let's all resolve to help save lives this year by making road safety a top priority.”
Eircom has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against the refusal of planning for a telecommunications tower in the centre of Muff
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.