No surprise on Letterkenny hospital bed numbers but more located on general wards than ED

There were no surprises this morning as Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) registered the second highest number of patients waiting on hospital beds, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), daily TrolleyWatch figures.

44 admitted patients are waiting for beds at LUH this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. Ten patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 34 patients are located in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

But many more patients had been placed on wards in the hospital than similar situations at hospitals in Sligo and Galway.

The Donegal hospital has been facing unprecedented pressures over recent times as it deals with escalated admission levels over the winter period and the parallel challenges of dealing with Covid-19 patients, as well as the absences of staff, emanating from the same Covid-19 disease.

University Hospital, Limerick has 54 admitted patients waiting on beds while University Hospital Galway registered the same number of patients waiting on beds, as Letterkenny did.

Sligo University Hospital had 33 admitted patients waiting on beds, the third highest in the country.

However 25 of those patients were still located in the emergency department, a much higher case load than in LUH.

Although UHG had the same number of patients waiting on beds as LUH, the vast majority of those were again located in their emergency department, not on general wards.