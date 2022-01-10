Donegal Council Council plans €20m development for Letterkenny town centre

Donegal County Council is submitting plans to develop a key town centre site in Letterkenny with the construction of two multi-story buildings which could create almost 500 jobs at an estimated cost of €20m.

The council in partnership with the Donegal 2040 Strategic Development Designated Activity Company (DAC)

is planning to support businesses and hi-tech innovation in the town by developing the 1.1 hectare former ESB premises at Pearse Road and Ramelton Road.

The plans would see the demolition of the former ESB retail and office premises and the construction of a new 1,620 square metre building, and the construction of a 4,000 square metre eight-storey building. Both buildings would include office and research and development facilities.

The council says it has already secured funding of €3.66m under Enterprise Ireland's Border Enterprise Development Fund (BEDF) for the Alpha Innovation Centre which it will match-fund. The total capital value of the Alpha Innovation Centre is estimated to be in the order of €6m with the creation of 200 new jobs targeted.

The council says the Alpha Innovation Centre “will result in the development of a purpose-built, high-tech workspace facility in Letterkenny town centre which will include a bespoke pre-accelerator programme for early idea entrepreneurs along with a programme of wraparound supports for businesses”.

It has been developed in consultation with IDA, Enterprise Ireland, LYIT and Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce.

The total capital value of the Beta Business Centre is estimated to be in the order of €14m and the creation of 285 new jobs has been targeted.

The proposed Beta Business Centre will utilise state-of-the-art office accommodation to support companies “seeking a soft-landing site when establishing a base in Ireland, or seeking a second site location in light of Brexit or those indigenous companies seeking to expand their operations”.

The council says the project involves a partnership with Catalyst, a company with more than 20 years’ experience in successfully delivering support programmes across Northern Ireland. “The collaboration will see Catalyst expand their offering into the whole North West City Region, where suitable programmes are identified in partnership with local stakeholders,” the council said.

The project, which is part of the wider urban regeneration programme known as Letterkenny 2040, also includes the construction of a public space including pedestrian and cycle, infrastructure, landscaping and disabled and age-friendly courtesy parking.