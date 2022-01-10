Search

10 Jan 2022

Roads to be gritted in Donegal with temperatures set to drop below freezing

Met Éireann says there will be lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees

Donegal County Council says designated routes will be gritted from 8pm

Roads in Donegal are to be gritted on Monday night with temperatures set to drop below freezing.

Met Éireann says there will be lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with a patchy frost. It will be mostly dry with any rain clearing away early in the night.

Donegal County Council says designated routes will be gritted from 8pm. The routes to be gritted are: National Primary North,  National Primary Central, National Primary South, Inishowen South, Inishowen East, Inishowen West, Milford South, Milford North, Cill Ulta East, Binswilly, Stranorlar North, Stranorlar East, Stranorlar West, Donegal West, Donegal North, Donegal South, Donegal National Secondary, Letterkenny Town and Buncrana Town Council.

