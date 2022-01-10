Roads to be gritted in Donegal with temperatures set to drop below freezing

Donegal County Council says designated routes will be gritted from 8pm
Roads in Donegal are to be gritted on Monday night with temperatures set to drop below freezing.
Met Éireann says there will be lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees with a patchy frost. It will be mostly dry with any rain clearing away early in the night.
READ MORE: IRELAND WEATHER: Met Éireann forecasting more settled weather for Ireland for the coming days with high pressure set to move in
Donegal County Council says designated routes will be gritted from 8pm. The routes to be gritted are: National Primary North, National Primary Central, National Primary South, Inishowen South, Inishowen East, Inishowen West, Milford South, Milford North, Cill Ulta East, Binswilly, Stranorlar North, Stranorlar East, Stranorlar West, Donegal West, Donegal North, Donegal South, Donegal National Secondary, Letterkenny Town and Buncrana Town Council.
IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecasting more settled weather for Ireland for the coming days with high pressure set to move in
The plans are for the development of a seven-storey and an eight-story building to house offices and research and development facilities
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.