Woman sent for trial in Donegal on money laundering charges

A woman has been forwarded for trial on 11 counts of money laundering in Donegal.

A book of evidence was served on Rachel Nyarko (21), who appeared before Letterkenny District Court.

Gardaí gave evidence of serving the book on Nyarko, who has an address at Brookdale Way, Rivervalley, Swords, Co Dublin.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has consented for Nyarko to be forwarded for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which begins on January 25.

Judge Deirdre Cronin administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order relating to videos of interviews.

Nyarko faces 12 separate charges.

She is charged with, at An Post, Upper Main Street, Letterkenny, using an instrument to wit, an altered Electric Ireland Bill, which was and which she knew or believed to be a false instrument with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine and by reason of so accepting the said instrument to do some act or to make some omission, or to provide some service, to the prejudice of that person or any other person.

Nyarko also faces 11 charges of money laundering.

Nyarko did not speak during the brief hearing.

Legal aid was granted to solicitor Ms Maureen Gallagher and one legal counsel assigned.