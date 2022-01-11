Work underway to repair burst water main in Letterkenny

Irish Water says the repairs may cause supply disruptions
Work is underway to repair burst water main close to the centre of Letterkenny.
Irish Water says the repairs may cause supply disruptions to Back Road and surrounding areas.
READ MORE: Donegal had more than 2,500 recorded Covid-19 cases between Christmas and new year
Traffic management is in place during the works.
The repairs are expected to be completed by 4pm on Tuesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.