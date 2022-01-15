Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, January 15, 2022

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Greene, Inch Island

- Alice Simkins, Greencastle

- Joshua McPaul, Dungloe

- Kathleen Delucchi, San Francisco/Carndonagh

- Margaret (Larry) Gallagher (née Cannon) Ardara

- Kathleen (Kay) Kenny (née Duffy), Dublin/Buncrana

- Breda Bonner, Gweedore/Longford

- Anne Kelly (née Heeney) Balbriggan/Buncrana

- Nelson Wade McCrabbe, The Racecourse, Raphoe

- Beatrice McQuaid, Falcrarragh

- Ciaran Molloy, Inch Road, Burnfoot

- Neil O'Donnell, Letterkenny and Kildare

- Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare/Mountcharles

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Green née O'Connor, Benault, Inch Island.

Predeceased by husband John. Much loved mother of William, Teresa, John, Daniel, Siobhan, Joe, Matthew, Benny, Oliver, Eunan and Gabriel and dear sister of John O'Connor and Peggy Harkin.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her brother, sister, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains will be reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home on Saturday January 15 and Sunday January 16 from 3pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning January 17 at 10am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch Island for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral cortege will travel via Benault.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines please.

Mary's Requiem Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on Inishowen Funeral Services' Facebook page and Youtube later on Monday evening.



Alice Simkins, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Alice Simkins, The Row, Greencastle.

Reposing at the home of her daughter, Lorna and son in law, Joe McDermott, 19 The Links, Greencastle.

Funeral from there at 2pm on Sunday January 16, for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm in St Mary’s Church Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

House private to family and friends only please.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines including mask wearing and hand shaking.

Joshua McPaul, Dungloe

The death has taken place at his home of Joshua Mc Paul, Maghery, Dungloe, aged 16. Son of Hugh and Denise.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday January 15, at 12 noon in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery cemetery.

House and funeral strictly private to family only.



Kathleen Delucchi, San Francisco/Carndonagh

The Death has taken place in San Francisco, California of Kathleen Delucchi (née Doherty) (Neddy) formerly of Bridge Street, Carndonagh.

Her Funeral will take place at St Peter and Paul Church, San Francisco on Tuesday, January 18.

Margaret (Larry) Gallagher (née Cannon), Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret (Larry) Gallagher, nee Cannon, Front Street, Ardara. Deeply regretted by her sons Larry, Gabriel, Patrick and Kevin and her daughter Kathy. Sadly missed by her daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, this evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, followed by removal to her residence. Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.30am to The Church of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family neighbours and friends are welcome. Please adhere to all Covid guidelines while attending the wake and funeral.



Kathleen Kay (née Duffy), Dublin/Buncrana

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Kenny (née Duffy), of Artane, Dublin 5, formerly of Buncrana, suddenly but peacefully at TLC Nursing Home, Carton House on January 12, 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Donal and daughter Mary. Sadly missed by her children Anne, Maura, Donal, Brenda and Helen, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Sarah-Jane, Niall, Orla, Liam, Éanna, Dennis, Danielle, Emmet, Brian, Aaron, Lynn and Adam, sisters Susan and Mary, in-laws, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral details to follow.

Breda Bonner, Gweedore/ Longford

The death has taken place of Breda Bonner, Lower Dore, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Co. Longford.

Sadly missed by her husband Joe, her daughter Katrina, her sister Mary, brothers; Éamonn and T.J, her three grandsons; James, Shawn and Michael, her niece Emma, her nephew Johnny and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her residence. Funeral Mass will take place Sunday, January 16, at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Wake will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at https://www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming

Anne Kelly (née Heeney) Balbriggan/Buncrana

The death has occurred of Anne KELLY (née Heeney) Dublin St, Balbriggan, Dublin and Buncrana.

She passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at Hamilton Park Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Charlie Kelly and her deceased brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in McNally's Funeral Home, Balbriggan on Friday evening from 6 - 8pm. Please observe social distancing and keep your visit brief. Masks are compulsory. Removal on Saturday to S.S. Peter and Paul's Church, Balbriggan arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in S.S. Peter and Paul's Cemetery.

Funeral Mass live webstream at: https://www.balbrigganparish.com/web-camera

Nelson Wade McCrabbe, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University hospital of Nelson Wade McCrabbe, The Racecourse, Raphoe.

Beloved father of Petula Long, Adeline Temple, Olive McCrabbe and son Wade McCrabbe, also daughter in law Alison McCrabbe, sons in law Stephen Temple and Lenny Lucas. Nelson will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Wake is private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral leaving from there on Saturday at 1.15pm for 2pm funeral service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Medical three ward Letterkenny University hospital care of Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Beatrice McQuaid, Falcrarragh

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Beatrice McQuaid, Falcarragh.

Sadly missed by her son, Oliver, brothers, Aiden, John and Plunkett and nieces and nephews and her wide circle of friends.

Remains reposing at her brother, Aiden’s House in Ballyconnell, Falcarragh.

Wake private to family and friends only, please.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 15 in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh at 11am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass and Rosary on Friday can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarraghparishchurch.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice C/O Sweeney Funeral Directors, Falcarragh

Please adhere to social distancing guidelines including mask wearing and hand shaking.



Ciaran Molloy, Inch Road, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Beach Hill Manor Private Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Ciaran Molloy, Inch Road, Burnfoot.

Loving brother of Chris Beattie, the late Lila, Anna, Paddy, Frances, Mena and Tom.

His remains will be reposing at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Inch.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, January 15 at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

House is strictly private to the family only. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines.

Neil O'Donnell, Newbridge, Kildare / Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Neil O'Donnell, Great Connell, Newbridge, Kildare and formerly of Letterkenny.

Husband of the late Betty, brother of the late Margaret, Brighde, Sean and Cahill.

Neil died on Wednesday, January 5 in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital.

Greatly missed by his loving son Rory, daughter Jean, grandchildren Shauna, Niamh, Emilie, Nora and Neil, wonderful nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from his family home by Glennon's Funeral Directors on Saturday, January 15 at 2.45pm to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross for a cremation service at 4pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul, Newbridge. Please adhere to all HSE and government guidelines at all times.



Tommy Mac Bride, Maynooth, Kildare / Mountcharles

The death has occurred peacefully in New York of Thomas (Tommy) MacBride, Forest Hills, New York / Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Mountcharles.

Tommy passed away peacefully in New York on January 7, 2022 in the company of his loving daughter Maura and son Tommy Jr.

Predeceased by his wife Peggy, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Rose, Anne, Breege, Eibhlin and Kathleen Angela and by brothers-in-law Russ and Gerry, adored grandchildren Madeleine and Aidan, daughter-in-law Jessica and by his nieces Alanna, Crona, Eanya and Deirdre and nephew Fergus, and sisters-in-law Harriet and Nancy, neighbours, friends and extended family.

A teacher in Ireland, London, and New York, past president of the Donegal Association of New York, he was a passionate Irish speaker/Gaeilgeoir, avid photographer, historian, and grammarian.

Solas na bhFlaitheas ar a anam.

Removal from Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, on Saturday, January 15 to the Church of St. Fintan's, Sutton for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only by request.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed Saturday morning at 10 am via the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-fintans-parish-church-sutton-dublin



