Search

17 Jan 2022

Roads are to be gritted across Donegal with temperatures close to freezing

Lowest temperatures on Monday night of 1 to 3 degrees

Donegal roads to be gritted for a third time today

Gritters will be on the roads from 4pm

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Roads are to be gritted across Donegal on Monday night with temperatures set to drop to close to freezing.

Met Éireann says clear spells will quickly turn cloudier overnight. Early evening will be coldest with lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees. 

It will become less cold as the cloud increases. Occasional mist and fog patches will develop in a light to moderate southerly breeze. The council is warning motorists to assume that no road is ice-free.

Donegal County Council says gritters will be on the roads from 4pm.

READ MORE: Freezing fog and icy roads in Donegal - but what's in store for the week ahead?

The designated routes to be gritted are: National Primary North, National Primary Central, National Primary South,  Inishowen South, Inishowen East, Inishowen West, Milford South, Milford North, Cill Ulta East,Binswilly, Stranorlar North, Stranorlar East, Stranorlar West, Donegal West, Donegal North, Donegal South, Donegal National Secondary, Letterkenny Town and Buncrana Town Council. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media