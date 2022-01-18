Search

18 Jan 2022

Ramelton man disqualified from driving after 'steamed up' encounter

Defendant drove on after hitting another vehicle in Letterkenny

Court gavel

Court gavel

Reporter:

Court Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A Ramelton man given a two-year driving ban was found in a ‘steamed up’ car by Gardaí after hitting another vehicle while driving through Letterkenny.

Christopher Dalton (23) of Braghy Upper, Ramelton, was before Letterkenny District Court on charges relating to an incident on June 20, 2020 at Main Street, Letterkenny.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that a vehicle hit another vehicle, which was parked on the Main Street. Dalton continued to drive, failing to stop at the scene.

A report was made to Gardaí who, after carrying out checks of CCTV, spoke to Dalton, who made full admissions and was apologetic, he court heard. A demand was made for the production of documents, but none were submitted.

Solicitor for Dalton, Mr Donough Cleary, said Gardaí detected the windows of the vehicle were ‘steamed up’ and Dalton was in the company of a female when Gardai arrived to speak with him.

“We won’t say anything more,” Judge Alan Mitchell said.

A third party had witnessed the incident and followed Dalton.

Mr Cleary said his client ‘grazed against a vehicle’. “The car involved was an antique, it was sold immediately and he hasn’t driven since,” Mr Cleary said.

Dalton, he said, is on his way to Florida, where he is due to take up employment as a waiter.

“He wasn’t blaming the condensation on the car?” Judge Mitchell asked. “There is an obligation on people in incidents like this.”

Mr Cleary said Dalton had admitted to ‘panicking’ at the time.

Dalton was disqualified from driving for two years for driving without insurance and fined €150 with six month to pay.

For driving without a licence, Dalton was fined €100, given six months to pay and for failing to remain at the scene, he was fined €100, also given six months to pay.

Two other hit and run charges were taken into consideration by Judge Mitchell.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media