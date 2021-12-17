Mona McSharry breaks Irish record for fourth spot in world final

Mona McSharry set another Irish record to finish fourth in the 50m breaststroke final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi.
McSharry finished in 29.59 seconds, having set a new Irish best of 29.65 seconds in Thursday’s semi-final.
The Marlins Swimming Club graduate said before these Championships that she wanted to shoot for the stars.
The Olympic 100m breaststroke finalist was just 0.04 seconds off Sweden’s Sophie Hansson, the bronze medalist.
Anastasia Gorbenko from Israel took gold in 29.34 seconds with Benedetta Pilato (Italy) winning bronze in 29.50 seconds.
University of Tennessee student McSharry has three other events to complete in, including the 100m breaststroke.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.