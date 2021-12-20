New management checks in at Naomh Colmcille

Pairc Colmcille.
Naomh Colmcille will be under new management in 2022.
Former players Stephen Davenport and Ciaran Callaghan have taken charge at Pairc Colmcille,
Davenport and Callaghan played on the Naomh Colmcille team that won the Donegal Junior Championship in 2010.
Davenport and Callaghan take over from Mark Callaghan, who looked after the senior team in 2021.
Naomh Colmcille will play in the Junior Championship and Division Three of the All-County Football League next year.
As recently as 2017, Naomh Colmcille were Ulster JFC champions, beating Belnaleck of Fermanagh 1-9 to 0-6.
Davenport and Callaghan were due to meet the Naomh Colmcille players at Pairc Colmcille on Tuesday evening.
