23 Dec 2021

Letterkenny tennis coach named Ulster Coach of the Year

Letterkenny tennis coach named Ulster Coach of the Year

Chris McNulty

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny Tennis Club coach Gerry Clarke has been named as the Ulster Coach of the Year.

The award was presented last week at the Tennis Coach Ireland AGM.

The citation for the award said Clarke was given the award ‘for his great work and innovation in keeping young players involved in the game in the Donegal area’.

“In the past ten years he has worked tirelessly to help develop the type of club and programmes that attracts individual players and families to the venue,” the selection panel commented.

Clarke oversees the coaching at the Letterkenny club and last year noted ow the return from the initial Covid-19 lockdown led to an upsurge in playing numbers.

On receiving the award, he dedicated it to club members.

He said: “Working as a tennis coach in Donegal comes with a lot of challenges among which are isolation from the wider tennis world and the game being a minority sport in every sense.

“So this award is shared with our club and is recognition of the club/coach relationship”.

