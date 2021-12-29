U21 hurling final postponed due to rising Covid numbers

Rising Covid-19 cases have forced the postponement of the rescheduled Donegal Under-21 Hurling Championship final.
Setanta and St Eunan’s were due to meet on Thursday at Hibernian Park, Burt.
However, Donegal GAA’s Competitions Controls Committee (CCC) have taken the decision to postpone the game, citing a rising number of Covid cases in the county.
The teams previously met on December 19, but the game was abandoned at half-time after a Setanta player became unwell.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.