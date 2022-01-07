Search

07 Jan 2022

Donegal rider Morris retained by top mountain bike team

Callum Morris will stay with the Vitus FirstTracks mountain bike race team in 2022

Donegal rider Morris retained by top mountain bike team

Callum Morris in competitive action

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Callum Morris has been retained by the Vitus FirstTracks mountain bike race team for a third season.

Morris (15) had a fantastic 2021 winning the Irish national titles in both Enduro and Downhill disciplines.

Morris had seven other podium finishes during the year at Irish events, more impressive were some of his overall results including four top 10 finishes out of over 200 riders.

The Clonmany teenager had three top 10 finishes in the Uk in the youth category, which was topped off win a win in the final Scottish downhill race in Glenshee.

“I’m Delighted to stay with the team for another year,” Morris said.

“Looking forward to riding Vitus bikes new 2022 range, I’ve improved so much since joining the team and hope to keep learning from the team and all the riders.”

With the support of the Vitus team and additional support from Frylite ,Strabane through they’re sport’s bursary program, Morris has plans for more trips across the Irish Sea.

He said: “My main plan for this year is to compete in a full British Downhill season which is 5 events in Wales and Scotland and  try to defend my Irish titles along with as many other Irish race’s we can”

Winter training is in full swing and the season starts in earnest with the first Enduro race on the 9th April then a trip the Wales the following weekend for round 1 of the British downhill season.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media