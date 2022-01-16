Search

16 Jan 2022

Bonner thankful to have ‘the best left foot in the business’ in a Donegal jersey

The Donegal manager gave a particular mention to Patrick McBrearty following the Dr McKenna Cup win over Antrim in Portglenone

Patrick mcbrearty donegal antrim

Patrick McBrearty was named man of the match in Donegal's win over Antrim. Photo Thomas Gallagher

Reporter:

Alan Foley

16 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Donegal manager Declan Bonner was praiseworthy of the performance of Patrick McBrearty, following his man of the match award in Portglenone.

McBrearty was Donegal’s leading light against Antrim, with the Kilcar forward kicking seven scores against Enda McGinley’s team and providing much more besides.

“It’s important we get Paddy sharp as there’s no better left foot in the business and he put in a good shift in terms of workrate and in terms of scoring,” Bonner said of the corner-forward. “He’s been training and he’s mad keen to get playing.”

Donegal do enough to see off Antrim to reach Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals

In the end, Bonner’s side ran out winners on a 0-15 to 1-9 scoreline and when the dust settled it was learned that they would have home advantage against Derry in the semi-final on Tuesday, having won the toss of a coin over the venue.

Rory Gallagher’s side, who asked serious questions of Donegal in last year’s Ulster SFC quarter-final only for McBrearty to settle the issue with a fantastic late point, booked their place in the last four courtesy of a 0-17 to 1-10 win over Fermanagh at Roslea. Derry drew their opening fixture 0-12 apiece with Monaghan in Owenbeg.

Despite a number of Donegal’s panel being tied to their colleges this week for the Sigerson Cup, and Brendan McCole and Eoghan Ban Gallagher picking up knocks in Antrim, Bonner is of the opinion the Derry fixture and the McKenna Cup in general, is vital preparation for the upcoming Allianz League.

Donegal open their Division 1 campaign against Mayo in Sligo on Sunday week and Derry - who romped to Division 3 success in 2021 - will be chomping at the bit to get their Division 2 campaign off to a good start against Down.

“For me the McKenna Cup is so, so important in terms of getting preparation before going into the National League,” Bonner added. “We’re going to get a really good challenge on Tuesday night.”

Donegal do enough to see off Antrim to reach Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals

Bonner took on the likes of Michael Murphy, Michael Langan, Paul and Jamie Brennan, and Odhran McFadden-Ferry in the second half against a well-drilled Antrim side, under the management of Tyrone’s three-time All-Ireland winner Enda McGinley.

“We knew coming up here it was going to be a good, competitive match and that they were going to be well organised under Enda,” Bonner added. “The first half we wouldn’t have been happy with the turnovers and unforced errors.

“We weren’t completing attacks but defensively we were good. In the second half our ball retention was better. We brought the experience into that last 25 minutes. The younger lads did very well. You can't beat competitive matches.”

Donegal did concede a rather bizarre goal at the start of the second half when goalkeeper Shaun Patton was adjudged by an umpire to have carried Conor Murray’s dropping short effort at a point over the line. Bonner, though, had no complaints over the award saying “the umpires had the best view of it.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media