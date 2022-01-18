Search

19 Jan 2022

Ulster Council confirm arrangements for Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup final

Donegal will take on Monaghan in Saturday's decider in Omagh

Paul Brennan

Paul Brennan of Donegal in action against Benny Herron of Derry. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

18 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Ulster Council have confirmed the arrangements for Saturday’s Dr McKenna Cup final.

Healy Park in Omagh has been announced as the venue for the final between Donegal and Monaghan (throw-in 5pm).

Donegal have won the Dr McKenna Cup nine times previously, most recently in 2018 when beating Tyrone 1-16 to 1-12 in Armagh.

Donegal booked their ticket to the final thanks to a 2-9 to 0-11 win over Derry in Ballybofey.

Caolan McGonagle and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry scored the first-half goals for Declan Bonner’s men.

Monaghan beat Armagh 5-3 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at the Athletic Grounds after a 0-15 to 0-15 draw.

