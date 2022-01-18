Ulster Council confirm arrangements for Donegal's Dr McKenna Cup final

Paul Brennan of Donegal in action against Benny Herron of Derry. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
The Ulster Council have confirmed the arrangements for Saturday’s Dr McKenna Cup final.
Healy Park in Omagh has been announced as the venue for the final between Donegal and Monaghan (throw-in 5pm).
Donegal have won the Dr McKenna Cup nine times previously, most recently in 2018 when beating Tyrone 1-16 to 1-12 in Armagh.
Donegal booked their ticket to the final thanks to a 2-9 to 0-11 win over Derry in Ballybofey.
Caolan McGonagle and Odhrán McFadden-Ferry scored the first-half goals for Declan Bonner’s men.
Monaghan beat Armagh 5-3 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at the Athletic Grounds after a 0-15 to 0-15 draw.
