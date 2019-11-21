Donegal pub wins best newcomer award

Contact
The team from the Rusty Mackerel in Teelin
Located in one of the most scenic locations in the country The Rusty Mackerel at the foot of Sliabh Liag has joined te growing number of Donegal Pubs and Restaurants to scoop national awards,
Dymphna Kennedy of The Rusty Mackerel said: " We are proud and overwhelmed at having won Overall Best Newcomer of the Year last night Irish Pub Awards at the RDS in Dublin last night.
"This accolade will now stand tall with Donegal Pub of the Year Irish Restaurant Awards, Customer Excellence with Failte Ireland ad is now recognised as one of the Top 20 Gastro Pubs in Ireland.
"It is a great tribute to the owners who had the confidence to invest in this relatively small rural pub and restaurant and to all the team here. We are absolutely delighted."
