Is this Donegal's most brightly decorated home?

For the last 25 years the Browne family have provided a really colourful and welcoming arrival into Donegal town.

Started by the late Victor, his son Geoffrey has continued this great tradition with the help of his family and last week saw the great switch on once again.

it is a great credit to the family who undertake this painstaking work year after year, all for the enjoyment of the community and visitors to the town.

if you know a house like this send us your pictures into is @Donegallive.ie - we would be delighted to feature them.