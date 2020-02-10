Mac Sharry "gutted" for Pat the Cope Gallagher's loss in Donegal

It has been a day of mixed emotions for Fianna Fail's Marc Mac Sharry who along with Marian Harkin expressed great joy and relief on learning that their seats were "Safe" only to learn that the veteran TD and Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat the Cope Gallagher had lost his seat in the final count in neighbouring Donegal.

Mac Sharry told Donegal Live; " I never thought that I would see this day - I am absolutely gutted. Pat the Cope has been one of the greatest servants of the public in Donegal and further afield irrespective of party affiliations. He has been a tremendous worker in Europe and in the last number of the years one of the best and most impartial Leas Cheann Comhairle's in the Dáil.

"Above all, he is a friend and a great friend of all our family - I am sure that this is not the last we will hear of "the Cope"