Love blooms in Donegal as Cupid strikes

Without a doubt Valentine's weekend was well and truly celebrated in Bundoran when local beauty Bianca Carlin Rosanio wed her sweetheart of six years, Wexford footballer and former All Star Matty Forde

Four hundred guests travelled from every corner of the globe - UAE, Australia, New Zealand to name but a few and of course the large contingents from Wexford and Donegal to be with this great couple and their families