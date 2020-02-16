Love blooms in Donegal as Cupid strikes

Contact
Bianca and Matty enjoy their first dance as Mr&Mrs
Without a doubt Valentine's weekend was well and truly celebrated in Bundoran when local beauty Bianca Carlin Rosanio wed her sweetheart of six years, Wexford footballer and former All Star Matty Forde
Four hundred guests travelled from every corner of the globe - UAE, Australia, New Zealand to name but a few and of course the large contingents from Wexford and Donegal to be with this great couple and their families
