BREAKING: Case of CORVID-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

The news was confirmed during a briefing by the CMO of Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency this evening Dr. Michael Mc Bride
The patient is receiving specialist care and the agency says they are working rapidly to identify any contacts the patient had.
The agency said the patient had been to northern Italy and then travelled home to Northern Ireland from Dublin.
The patient is in isolation in Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.
