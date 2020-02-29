Profound sadness at the passing of Inver woman

There is deep shock and sadness as news emerged of the sudden passing of one of the most popular women in south Donegal.

Thirty-nine-year-old Mari Ward of Brownhill, Inver, Donegal passed away suddenly in Dublin on Friday last. Mari is

sadly missed by her loving parents Sean and Muriel, sister Elaine, brothers Sean Og and Liam, brother-in-law Killian, sister-in-law Stephanie, nephew Killian Jnr, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House strictly private, please. All enquiries to Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.