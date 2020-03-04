Two more cases of CORONA VIRUS confirmed in the north of Ireland

Two more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, bringing the total there to three.

The NI Department of Health has said the cases are not connected and both patients are adults.

One person travelled back to Northern Ireland from northern Italy, while the other had contact with a person in the UK, who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

There have been been two confirmed cases south of the border, with both patients returning from northern Italy.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health has warned that the virus could be with us "for months and months".

Speaking on RTÉ's News at One, Simon Harris said that Irish citizens are being advised to avoid unnecessary travel to northern Italy, but that banning flights arriving here from affected areas would not be effective.

"All of the public health advice - not just in Ireland, but at an EU level - is that that wouldn't be effective for a variety of reasons", Mr Harris said.

"Including the fact that even if you did do it, what's to stop somebody arriving from an affected region who has flown out of another member state?"

