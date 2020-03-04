BREAKING; Four new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

Contact
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening been informed of four new confirmed case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland.
The patients are all associated with travel from the same affected area in Northern Italy.
There are two male and two female patients, from the western part of the country.
Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team
Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said: "Tonight we can confirm there are now six cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Contact tracing is under way for these four new cases."
Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said: "There is still no evidence of widespread or sustained community transmission in Ireland, as seen in some other EU countries.
"While we now have six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, we continue our containment efforts, central to which is that the public know what to do in the event they have symptoms."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.