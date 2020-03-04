BREAKING; Four new cases of Coronavirus confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening been informed of four new confirmed case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland.

The patients are all associated with travel from the same affected area in Northern Italy.

There are two male and two female patients, from the western part of the country.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan said: "Tonight we can confirm there are now six cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Contact tracing is under way for these four new cases."

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer said: "There is still no evidence of widespread or sustained community transmission in Ireland, as seen in some other EU countries.

"While we now have six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, we continue our containment efforts, central to which is that the public know what to do in the event they have symptoms."