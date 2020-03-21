A cold and cloudy day in Donegal

Today will be cold, breezy and rather cloudy but there will be some bright or sunny spells in places this morning.

Rain will move into parts of Donegal later this afternoon or this evening. Moderate to fresh easterly breezes will make it feel cold in afternoon temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius.

The rain will continue on and off tonight in Donegal but will tend to become well scattered and largely die away later in the night. A cold and dry night elsewhere with cloud breaking up and frost developing as temperatures fall to between -1 and +2 degrees Celsius.