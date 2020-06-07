Cool, cloudy but mostly dry day in Donegal



The unseasonable weather is to continue today with a cool, rather cloudy and mostly dry day but there will be a few showers or a little patchy rain at times this morning near the north coast. Brightening up more this afternoon with some sunny spells developing especially towards evening. Breezy this morning with fresh north to northwest breezes, easing off moderate in many places during the afternoon but still fresh on coasts and afternoon highs will be 12 to 14, possibly 15 degrees Celsius in some southern parts of the province.