Mostly cloudy this evening with further scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with further scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers. Patches of fog may develop. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with just light breezes.
Monday will see a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will turn heavy in the afternoon with a risk of thundery downpours again. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light southeast or variable breezes.
