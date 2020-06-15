More thunder likely today in Donegal

Contact
showers will develop by lunchtime and will be heavy with the chance of thunder
A mainly dry start today with sunny spells, showers will develop by lunchtime and will be heavy with the chance of thunder.
Highest temperatures between 20 and 23 degrees, closer to 17 degrees in the west with a light northerly wind at the coast.
Tonight will be mainly dry with mist returning. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light northerly winds.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Garda Niamh Brennan of Ballyshannon Garda Station among the emergency services representatives to take part in the ceremony
e to "have a certain amount of responsibility " for their own actions in regard to alcohol and their alcohol consumption.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.