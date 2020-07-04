Cloudy day with patchy rain and drizzle ahead for Donegal

Contact
Today will be mostly cloudy with a mix of dry spells and patchy rain and drizzle through the day for most.
Persistent rain will extend from the Atlantic this evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees for Donegal.
Light to moderate west to southwest breezes will back southerly later today, increasing moderate to fresh and gusty in the evening.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Folashade Mawoyeka was last seen in Navan, County Meath, but is also known to frequent Dundalk, Co Louth
Ronan Quinn is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height, slim build and blue eyes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.