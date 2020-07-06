Donegal club championship draw to be held on Thursday night

The draws for all of the 2020 Michael Murphy Sports Championships will take place this Thursday evening at 7 pm. In these times of Covid-19 it will be a largely closed event attended by a minimum number of County Board and CCC officials and with no media presence apart from Radio na Gaeltachta personnel. The draw will be hosted, and broadcast live on RnaG, by Damien Ó’Dónaill and will be streamed live on the Donegal GAA Facebook page.

Details of how each draw will is conducted will be posted on the Donegal GAA website within the next 24 hours. The regulations for most of the championships are already on the site and can be found at link below:

https://donegalgaa.ie/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Donegal-Structures-and-Indicative-Fixtures-2020.pdf