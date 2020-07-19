Mainly dry day with sunny spells

Contact
Today will be mainly dry with sunny spells, although there will be some cloudier periods too with a few passing showers.
Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, but a degree or two cooler near western and northwestern coasts. Winds will be light to moderate, northwesterly.
Tonight there will be a shower or two on northern coasts but dry inland with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in a light northwest breeze.
