Mainly dry day with sunny spells

Today will be mainly dry with sunny spells, although there will be some cloudier periods too with a few passing showers.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, but a degree or two cooler near western and northwestern coasts. Winds will be light to moderate, northwesterly.

Tonight there will be a shower or two on northern coasts but dry inland with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, in a light northwest breeze.