Sunday will see sunny spells with showers this afternoon in Donegal

Any mist or fog will clear this morning, leaving a mix of sunny spells and isolated showers. Showers will become more frequent during the afternoon but will mostly die out again during the evening. Highest temperatures ranging 18 to 22 degrees, with light easterly breezes.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with further scattered showers, occasionally heavy. Mist and fog will develop as light easterly or variable breezes continue. Remaining mild with lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.