Today will be dry at first with rain later

Today will be mostly cloudy and will be mainly dry in the northwest. However, rain will develop in the east and spread westwards to all areas by around noon. It will continue for the rest of the day. A few dry intervals also. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, with light northeast breezes.

Tonight will be cloudy with further spells of rain, becoming more persistent overnight. Lowest temperatures 11 to 14 degrees.