WEATHER: A cloudy start to Tuesday with rain gradually easing through the day

Today will start mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain gradually easing through the day as it clears away to the northeast. Bright spells and scattered showers will extend from the south during the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in light, moderate southwest breezes.

Tonight will be mostly dry with some clear spells however cloud will increase by morning. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees in light to moderate variable breezes with mist and fog patches developing for a time before clearing as winds increasing moderate to fresh easterly by morning.