WEATHER: Wet afternoon and very windy night ahead for Donegal

Dry and cloudy to start this morning. However, rain and drizzle will extend from the south early in the afternoon. The rain and drizzle will gradually clear in the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds veering southeasterly and becoming very windy towards evening.

Tonight will be very windy tonight. Cloudy with some clear spells and a further spell of rain extending from the south as winds veer southerly and increase fresh to strong and gusty with near gales or gales along coasts.

Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.