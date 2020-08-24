Dry sunny spells for Monday but heavy rain tonight

Early morning mist will clear shortly this morning. Dry across most areas for daylight hours with sunny spells and some well scattered showers. Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees Celsius, in light southerly or variable breezes. Southeast winds will freshen later.

Tonight will be very wet and rather windy with heavy persistent falls of rain.Some flooding is possible. Lowest temperatures will range from10 to 13 degrees Celsius.