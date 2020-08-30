Sunday will be mainly dry with sunny spells

Today will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few isolated showers near high ground.

Cloud amounts will vary through the day with the best of the sunshine likely during the morning and again in the evening.

Maximum temperatures of 15 degrees, and feeling more pleasant as winds will be light.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells. Cloud will increase from the west later. Southerly winds generally light, but freshening on the Donegal coast towards dawn. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, coolest in the east.