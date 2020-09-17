A mostly dry and warm day ahead in Donegal

It will be a mainly dry day in Donegal with mist patches clearing to leave a mix of cloud and sunny spells. A few isolated showers are possible during the afternoon. Top temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes.

It will be dry overnight with long clear spells and just a few pockets of mist or fog. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light easterly breezes.