Another dry and sunny day ahead for Donegal

Contact
Winds will be mainly light to moderate easterly but will be fresh at times
Today will be dry and sunny with highest temperatures of between 18 and 20 degrees. Winds will be mainly light to moderate easterly but will be fresh at times, giving a cooler, fresher feel to the day than recent times.
Tonight will be dry with clear skies and fog will form near dawn. Lowest temperatures between 5 and 7 degrees inland and lingering at around 11 or 12 degrees at the coasts with light to moderate northeast winds.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation is urging the people of Donegal to go Up the Hill for Jack and Jill for a socially-distanced challenge in October.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.