Another dry and sunny day ahead for Donegal

Today will be dry and sunny with highest temperatures of between 18 and 20 degrees. Winds will be mainly light to moderate easterly but will be fresh at times, giving a cooler, fresher feel to the day than recent times.

Tonight will be dry with clear skies and fog will form near dawn. Lowest temperatures between 5 and 7 degrees inland and lingering at around 11 or 12 degrees at the coasts with light to moderate northeast winds.