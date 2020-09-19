A dry and sunny weekend ahead for Donegal

Mist and fog will clear this morning leaving a dry day today with some good sunshine. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate northeast breezes.

Tonight will be a dry and largely clear night. Mist and fog will form in a light northeasterly breeze. Cool with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Tomorrow, Sunday, mist and fog will again clear during the morning. It will be another dry day with some good or hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in light easterly breezes.