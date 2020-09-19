A dry and sunny weekend ahead for Donegal

Contact
Sunshine on Lough Swilly: The weekend is to be dry and sunny in Donegal
Mist and fog will clear this morning leaving a dry day today with some good sunshine. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in moderate northeast breezes.
Tonight will be a dry and largely clear night. Mist and fog will form in a light northeasterly breeze. Cool with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
Tomorrow, Sunday, mist and fog will again clear during the morning. It will be another dry day with some good or hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in light easterly breezes.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Equity is the difference between what you owe on your mortgage and what your home is currently worth
Level 3 restrictions mean that residents of Dublin should not leave the county unless for essential work and education
Donegal Film Office in association with Cinemagic is hosting five FREE online film industry workshops
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.