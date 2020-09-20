A dry day in Donegal with good spells of sunshine

Contact
Mist and fog will clear this morning to give a dry day with good spells of sunshine
Mist and fog will clear this morning to give a dry day with good spells of sunshine, although some mist may linger along the coast for a time. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, with light to moderate easterly breezes.
Dry tonight with clear spells. Patches of mist and fog will develop in light southerly or variable breezes. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.
