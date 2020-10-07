Dry and sunny start to the day becoming cloudier in the afternoon

Contact
It will become cloudier by afternoon with outbreaks of rain spreading from the south and west by evening. Picture: Karen Skelly - Photo Karen Skelly
A generally dry start to Wednesday with good sunshine. It will become cloudier by afternoon with outbreaks of rain spreading from the south and west by evening. Afternoon temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds, backing southerly ahead of the rain.
Tonight rain will clear eastwards tonight with clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures between 7 and 9 degrees. Light to moderate northerly winds will back northwesterly by morning.
