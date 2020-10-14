Wednesday afternoon will be dry with good spells of sunshine

Showers pushing in from the east this morning but will die out by early afternoon. Dry through the afternoon and evening with good spells of sunshine, and feeling a little milder than recent days as winds ease. Highs of 13 or 14 degrees, in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

A cool, dry night with clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, with fog patches forming as an easterly breeze falls off light.